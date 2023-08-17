World Cup: Matildas score TV rating record in semi-final loss to England
The Matildas' semi-final defeat to England in the Women's World Cup has become the most watched television show in Australia on record.
The game drew 11.15 million viewers at its peak on Wednesday as football fever gripped the host nation.
Host broadcaster Channel Seven said an average audience of 7.13 million tuned in for the Sydney match.
"The Matildas have rewritten the history books," said Seven's head of network sport Lewis Martin.
The semi-final, which the Lionesses won 3-1, commanded the highest viewership ever recorded since the current rating system was established in 2001.
Some 975,000 viewers watched the match on 7plus, which the network said was record viewership for a streaming event in Australia.
It added the final figure will likely be higher as the audience data, which is measured by research firm OzTAM, does not include people watching from pubs, live sites and stadiums.
The data also does not include those who watched on pay-TV broadcaster Optus Sport.
Mr Martin said Australia was "captivated" and the Matildas had "captured the hearts and minds of the nation".
"Seven is beyond proud to have played a part in bringing Australia together around our screens, as the Matildas' performance captured the Australian spirit like nothing we have seen in decades," he said.
It was the second time in less than a week that television records were broken in the country, which has a population of 25 million.
On Sunday, Australia's win over France after a thrilling penalty shootout had a peak audience of 7.2 million on Channel Seven.
The figures surpassed other major sporting events such as the Rugby World Cup final in 2003.
More than 8 million people are reported to have tuned in to watch Cathy Freeman's 400m final at the Sydney Olympics in 2000, which predates the current ratings system.
Australian fans will have one more chance to support the Matildas in the World Cup for their third-place play-off against Sweden in Brisbane on Saturday.
England face Spain in the final in Sydney on Sunday.