Four people in the French city of Grenoble have been arrested for attempted murder after a riot in which police were fired on.

The violence started on Friday night after a memorial service for a suspected armed robber shot dead during a police chase.

Around 15 cars were burnt out during a second night of rioting on Saturday.

Police also arrested seven people in the run-down suburb of Villeneuve for carrying weapons.

Police say a second suspected robber escaped into Villeneuve after Friday's car chase.

A gang had robbed a casino near Grenoble of more than 20,000 euros (£17,000; $26,000).

Rioters also attacked a tram with baseball bats and iron bars.

Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux promised to restore order when he visited the scene of the disturbances on Saturday afternoon.

'Hoodlums and delinquents '

The trouble started when police pursued two men suspected of holding up the casino at Uriage-les-Bains early on Friday morning.

The two men fired shots at them, police said, wounding an officer. Police returned fire, killing one of the men, Karim Boudouda.

Mr Boudouda, 27, had three previous convictions for armed robbery.

The second suspected robber was still at large as of Saturday afternoon.

The riot erupted after a memorial service for Mr Boudouda, and saw more than 50 cars burned.

At about 0230 (0030 GMT) on Saturday, a youth emerged at the front of the rioters and fired a shot at police, who returned fire four times, police spokeswoman Brigette Jullien told AFP.

Nobody was injured in the disturbances, police said.

Mr Hortefeux made a lightning 15-minute tour of Villeneuve and promised quick action by the authorities.

"When I say quick, I mean immediately, that's how we are going to re-establish public order and the authority of the state," he told reporters outside police headquarters.

"There is a simple and clear reality in this country: there's no future for hoodlums and delinquents because in the end the public authority always wins."