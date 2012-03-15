Andorra profile - Media
The Andorran media scene is partly shaped by the proximity to France and Spain.
Andorrans have access to broadcasts from both countries, and for many years Andorra was home to Sud Radio, a powerful station broadcasting to southwest France.
The constitution provides for freedom of speech and of the press. There were 73,000 internet users by July 2022, 94% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
Press
Television
Radio
- Radio Nacional d'Andorra - public, operates Radio Andorra and music station Andorra Musica
- Radio Valira - commercial