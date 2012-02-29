Bulgaria profile - Media
- Published
Television and internet media are the main sources of information with print media progressively losing influence.
Media freedom in Bulgaria, one of the poorest and most corrupt countries in the European Union, is fragile and unstable, says the media rights group, Reporters Without Borders. The few independent voices in Bulgaria work under constant pressure.
International media group CME runs bTV, Bulgaria's most-watched channel. Scandinavian company MTG operates national station Nova TV.
There are several private regional TVs and many private radio stations. Cable and satellite are the main distribution platforms. Media ownership is concentrated among a handful of individuals.
There were 4.6 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 67% of the population (Internetlivestats.com). International social media platforms - Facebook in particular - are popular.
Press
Television
- BNT (Bulgarian National Television) - public, runs two national and four regional channels and satellite TV for diaspora
- bTV - private, national
- Nova TV - private, national
Radio
- BNR (Bulgarian National Radio) - public, operates flagship network Horizont, cultural network Hristo Botev, regional stations
- Darik Radio - private, national
- BG Radio - private, national
News agency/internet
- Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) - state-owned agency, English-language pages
- Dir.bg - news site
- Novinite - English-language news site
- Mediapool - news site