Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Croatian media generally enjoy a high decree independence

Public broadcaster HRT is funded by advertising and a licence fee. It faces stiff competition from private networks, including leading national station Nova TV, which is owned by a US investment company.

TV is the main source of news, followed by the internet. As well as a digital terrestrial TV (DTT) service, there are established cable, satellite and internet protocol TV (IPTV) operators.

Radio is a popular medium, with national and local commercial networks operating alongside public HRT.

Austrian and German media companies have stakes in the print media. A tabloid, 24 Sata, is the best-selling newspaper. In line with worldwide trends, circulation figures for the printed press are falling.

Reporters face harassment and occasional attacks, says US-based Freedom House. Reporters without Borders says government "meddling" at HRT is a problem.

Around 3.8 million Croatians are online (InternetWorldStats.com, 2017).

The press

Television

Radio

News agencies/internet