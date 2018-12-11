Croatia profile - Media
Public broadcaster HRT is funded by advertising and a licence fee. It faces stiff competition from private networks, including leading national station Nova TV, which is owned by a US investment company.
TV is the main source of news, followed by the internet. As well as a digital terrestrial TV (DTT) service, there are established cable, satellite and internet protocol TV (IPTV) operators.
Radio is a popular medium, with national and local commercial networks operating alongside public HRT.
Austrian and German media companies have stakes in the print media. A tabloid, 24 Sata, is the best-selling newspaper. In line with worldwide trends, circulation figures for the printed press are falling.
Reporters face harassment and occasional attacks, says US-based Freedom House. Reporters without Borders says government "meddling" at HRT is a problem.
Around 3.8 million Croatians are online (InternetWorldStats.com, 2017).
The press
- Vecernji list - daily
- Jutarnji list - daily
- 24 Sata - tabloid daily
- Slobodna Dalmacija - Split-based daily
- Novi list - Rijeka-based daily
- Glas Istre - Pula-based daily
- Poslovni dnevnik - business daily
- Globus - Zagreb-based political weekly
- Nacional - Zagreb-based political, cultural weekly
Television
- Croatian TV - public, operates national networks
- RTL Televizija - national, private
- Nova TV - national, private
Radio
- Croatian Radio - public, operates three national networks
- Radio 101 - private, Zagreb area
- Otvoreni Radio - private, national
- Narodni Radio - private, national
News agencies/internet
- Hina - government-owned, English-language pages
- Croatian Information Centre
- Index.hr - news portal
- Net.hr - news portal