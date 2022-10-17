Cyprus profile - Media

A man reads the morning newspaper on March 26, 2013 in Nicosia, CyprusGetty Images
Political division is reflected in the media

The Cypriot media mirror the island's political division, with the Turkish-controlled zone in the north operating its own press and broadcasters.

State-run radio and TV compete with private operators, and relays of Greek and Turkish stations are on air across the island.

Freedom of speech is generally respected and a vibrant private press often criticises the authorities, says US-based Freedom House.

There were 1.1 million internet users in Cyprus by January 2022, 97% of the population, and 1.2 million Facebook users (Internetworldstats). Access is unrestricted, says Freedom House.

The press