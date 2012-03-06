Estonia profile - Media
Television is Estonia's most popular medium, while print media are losing ground to online outlets.
The media market is lightly regulated. Three major companies, including Sweden's MTG, run the top commercial TVs.
Eesti Televisioon and Eesti Raadio are public broadcasters. Digital TV platforms offer stations in Finnish, Swedish, Russian and Latvian.
Estonia has a free media, according to groups such as Freedom House and Reporters Without Borders.
In March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Estonia introduced a ban on broadcasting pro-Kremlin, Russian-language TV channels.
Estonia has a reputation for being at the cutting edge of information technology.
There were 1.2 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 96% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).
The leading social network is Facebook. Russian-speakers favour Russian social media, especially Odnoklassniki and VKontakte.
Press
- Postimees - leading daily, Estonian and Russian-language editions
- Ohtuleht - popular tabloid
- Eesti Paevaleht - daily
- Aripaev - business daily
- Maaleht - weekly
- Eesti Ekspress - weekly
Television
Radio
- Eesti Raadio- public; five networks including flagship Vikerraadio
- Raadio Elmar - commercial, music
- Raadio Kuku - commercial, talk
- Russkoje Radio - commercial, music and talk in Russian