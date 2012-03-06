Estonia profile - Media

Estonia, Tallinn, Town Hall SquareGetty Images

Television is Estonia's most popular medium, while print media are losing ground to online outlets.

The media market is lightly regulated. Three major companies, including Sweden's MTG, run the top commercial TVs.

Eesti Televisioon and Eesti Raadio are public broadcasters. Digital TV platforms offer stations in Finnish, Swedish, Russian and Latvian.

Estonia has a free media, according to groups such as Freedom House and Reporters Without Borders.

In March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Estonia introduced a ban on broadcasting pro-Kremlin, Russian-language TV channels.

Estonia has a reputation for being at the cutting edge of information technology.

There were 1.2 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 96% of the population (Internetworldstats.com).

The leading social network is Facebook. Russian-speakers favour Russian social media, especially Odnoklassniki and VKontakte.

Press

Television

Radio

News agency/internet