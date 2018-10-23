Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Finnish newspapers reflect a range of views

Finland's broadcasting sector is dynamic.

The public broadcaster Yle is funded by an annual tax. It operates alongside privately-owned radio and TV networks.

TV is the most popular medium and Yle's flagship TV1 is the most-watched channel. MTV3 and Nelonen are the leading commercial networks.

Newspapers are privately-owned and reflect a range of views. Influential daily Helsingin Sanomat is the most-read paper.

Finland ranked fourth out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

Around 5.2 million Finns were online by December 2017, a penetration rate of more than 94% (Internetworldstats.com). The internet is "open and unrestricted", says Freedom House.

Facebook is the top social media destination.

The press

Television

Radio

News agency