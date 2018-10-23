Finland profile - Media
Finland's broadcasting sector is dynamic.
The public broadcaster Yle is funded by an annual tax. It operates alongside privately-owned radio and TV networks.
TV is the most popular medium and Yle's flagship TV1 is the most-watched channel. MTV3 and Nelonen are the leading commercial networks.
Newspapers are privately-owned and reflect a range of views. Influential daily Helsingin Sanomat is the most-read paper.
Finland ranked fourth out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders 2018 World Press Freedom Index.
Around 5.2 million Finns were online by December 2017, a penetration rate of more than 94% (Internetworldstats.com). The internet is "open and unrestricted", says Freedom House.
Facebook is the top social media destination.
The press
- Helsingin Sanomat - Helsinki daily
- Ilta-Sanomat - Helsinki, evening daily
- Hufvudstadsbladet - Helsinki, Swedish-language daily
- Kauppalehti - Helsinki, business daily
- Taloussanomat - Helsinki, business daily
- Aamulehti - Tampere, daily
- Turun Sanomat - Turku, daily
- Demari - Helsinki, organ of Social Democratic Party
- Kansan Uutiset - Helsinki, organ of Left Alliance
- Iltalehti - Helsinki, evening daily
- Helsinki Times - English-language
Television
- Yleisradio Oy (Yle) - public, web pages in English
- MTV3 - private
- Nelonen (Channel 4) - private
Radio
- Yleisradio Oy (Yle) - public
- The Voice - private
- Radio Nova - national, private
- NRJ - private
News agency
- Finnish News Agency - Suomen Tietotoimisto (STT) - in Finnish, Swedish and English