Georgia profile - Media
Television is the most popular medium although online media are gaining ground as news sources.
Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) operates two TV networks. The leading commercial station, Rustavi-2, is opposition-aligned.
Foreign channels are available on satellite and cable, including Russian networks.
The press carries a broad range of viewpoints but reader numbers are low and reporting tends towards sensationalism.
The media environment is among the freest in the former Soviet sphere. The constitution provides for freedom of speech and journalists often criticise officials. US-based Freedom House says the media scene is "robust and competitive, but frequently partisan".
There are almost 2.7 million internet users by December 2017 (Internetworldstats). There is no censorship of online content.
The most popular domestic online platform is Myvideo.ge, a video sharing site that offers live streams of dozens of TV channels. The most popular social network is Facebook.
The press
- Rezonansi - private, daily
- Kviris Palitra - private, weekly
- The Georgian Times - English-language, weekly
- Georgia Today - English-language, weekly
- The Messenger - English-language daily
- Asaval-Dasavali - private, weekly
Television
- Georgian Public TV - operates two networks
- Rustavi-2 - private
- Imedi TV - private
- Maestro TV - private
- Kavkasia TV - private
- Tabula - private
- Obieketivi - private
- GDS (Georgian Dream Studio) - private
Radio
- Georgian Public Radio - operates two networks
- Radio Imedi - private, national news and speech network
- Fortuna FM - private, music-based
- Radio GIPA - in English, relaying programmes from Western broadcasters, such as BBC and NPR
News agencies/internet
- GHN - private
- InterpressNews - private, pages in English
- Civil Georgia - run by UN Association of Georgia, pages in English
- Netgazeti - private
- Info9 - private
- Ambebi.ge - private