Iceland profile - Media
National public radio and TV is provided by the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RUV), which is owned by the state.
The RUV is tasked with promoting the Icelandic language and culture. It is funded from a licence fee and advertising revenue.
Media ownership is highly concentrated. The 365 company runs the main private TV and radio stations and the highest-circulating newspaper, Frettabladid.
The constitution guarantees "absolute" press freedom, but the situation for journalists has worsened in recent years because of poor relations between politicians and the media, says Reporters Without Borders.
Legislation passed in 2010 aims to give greater protection to journalists and whistleblowers than any other such law in the world.
Around 50% of Icelanders get their news online, a media consumption poll found in 2018. It said very few young people use traditional media to follow current events.
By the end of 2017, 99% of Icelanders were online (Internetworldstats).
The press/online
- Frettabladid - daily, distributed free-of-charge
- Morgunbladid - morning daily
- DV - evening daily
- Vidskiptabladid - business
- Baejarins besta - West Fjords local news
- icelandreview.com - English-language site with news
- Stundin - news site, known for investigative reporting
- Kjarninn - website known for news analysis
Television
- Icelandic National Broadcasting Service - operates public network Sjonvarpid
- Stod 2 - main private station
- Skjar einn - private
Radio
- Icelandic National Broadcasting Service - public radio, operates two national networks and four regional stations
- Bylgjan - main private station