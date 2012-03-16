Austria profile - Media
- Published
Austria's public broadcaster, Oesterreichischer Rundfunk (ORF), is a major player in the TV and radio markets. It faces competition from private broadcasters.
Cable or satellite TV is available in most homes and is often used to watch German stations, some of which carry programmes for Austrian viewers.
A daily newspaper is a must for many Austrians. National and regional titles contest fiercely for readers. The print media are owned by a handful of mostly Austrian and German media groups.
Austria has a democratic system of government that guarantees political rights and civil liberties
While there is no official censorship, Austrian law prohibits any form of neo-Nazism or antisemitism, as well as the public denial, approval, or justification of Nazi crimes, including the Holocaust.
There were 7.9 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 88% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). ORF operates one of the leading news sites. Facebook and YouTube are the top social media platforms.
Press
- Die Presse - daily
- Kronen Zeitung - mass-circulation daily, regional editions
- Kleine Zeitung - Graz-based daily
- Wiener Zeitung - Vienna-based daily
- Der Standard - daily
- Der Kurier - mass-circulation daily
- News - current affairs weekly
Television
Radio
- ORF - public, operates Radio Oesterreich 1, pop music station OE3, youth station FM4 and a tier of regional services
- Krone Hit Radio - commercial, nationally-networked pop music station
- Energy 104.2 - commercial, Vienna pop music station
- Radio Arabella - commercial, Vienna music station