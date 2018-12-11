Image copyright AFP Image caption Print media operate freely within the confines of the law

Public Raidio Teilifis Eireann (RTE) provides TV, radio and online services in English and Irish. It is funded by a TV licence fee and by advertising.

Virgin Media One, formerly TV3, is the main national commercial TV station. British public and commercial networks are widely available.

Ireland's free-to-air digital terrestrial TV platform is Saorview and Sky Ireland is the main satellite pay TV provider.

The constitution guarantees media freedom and print and broadcast outlets operate freely within the confines of the law. Broadcasting - commercial and public - is regulated by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has raised concerns about the high concentration of media ownership. It says much of the newspaper sector is run by Independent News and Media (INM), while RTE dominates the broadcasting scene.

There were 4.8 million internet users by December 2017, comprising nearly 93% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the leading social network.

The press

Television

RTE - public, operates RTE 1, RTE 2, RTE News Now, RTEjr

TG4 - public, Irish-language

Virgin Media One - national, commercial

Radio