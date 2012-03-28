Latvia profile - Media
The media reflect the linguistic and cultural split between Latvian and Russian speakers.
TV is the leading medium and the sector is dominated by top commercial station TV3, two public networks and the Baltic variants of Russian networks. However, since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Lativa has banned all Russian broadcast channels.
TV3's owner, Sweden's MTG, is a major player in the broadcasting sector.
Public Latvian Radio (LR) dominates the radio market, thanks partly to the popularity of music station Radio 2. Public radio and TV are financed by state subsidies and advertising.
The BBC World Service in English is relayed in Riga on 100.5 FM.
Newspapers - all of them privately-owned - reflect a variety of political views. Many titles have suffered declining circulations.
There were 1.6 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 88% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com). Latvian social network Draugiem.lv rivals Facebook in popularity.
Inbox.lv portal, offering email, dating and photo services, is one of the most-visited sites.
Press
- Diena - daily
- Neatkariga Rita Avize (NRA) - daily
- Dienas Bizness - business daily
- Latvijas Avize - daily
- Vesti Segodnya - daily, in Russian
- MK-Latvia - weekly, in Russian
Television
- Latvian Television (LTV) - public, operates LTV1 and LTV7
- TV3 - commercial
- LNT - commercial
- TV6 - commercial
- PBK - Riga-based, pan-Baltic TV in Russian
Radio
- Latvian Radio - public; six networks
- Radio Skonto - commercial
- Radio SWH - commercial
- Star FM - commercial
News agencies/internet
- LETA - English-language pages
- Baltic News Network
- Delfi - news portal, in Latvian and Russian
- TVNET - news portal, in Latvian and Russian