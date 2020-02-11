Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Private broadcasters have mushroomed

TV is the most popular medium, but the internet is closing the gap.

As well as TV networks run by public RTSH, there are three national privately-owned TVs - Top Channel, TV Klan and Vizion Plus, and scores of local stations. Two companies offer digital terrestrial (DTT) and satellite packages.

As well as national radios run by RTSH there are two national commercial networks and scores of local and regional stations. The BBC broadcasts on 103.9 FM in Tirana.

Ownership of broadcast media is concentrated in the hands of a few business figures.

The media are generally free. TV and radio are regulated by an independent body and the press self-regulates. Press freedom groups say that self-censorship can arise from media owners' business and political interests, and from the influence of organised crime groups.

Around 2.1 million Albanians were online by 2019 (InternetWorldStats.com). The state does not restrict online access. Facebook is the top social network.

