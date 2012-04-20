Romania profile - Media
Romania has one of the most dynamic media markets in southeastern Europe. A handful of conglomerates dominates the industry.
TV is the medium of choice, with commercial stations Pro TV and Antena 1 being the leading outlets. TVR is the public broadcaster.
There is a competitive pay TV sector, via cable and satellite. Romania is yet to complete the switch to digital terrestrial TV (DTT).
There are more than 100 private radios. Public Radio Romania operates national, regional and local stations.
US-based Freedom House says the private media sector is dominated by influential businessmen who have their own political agendas.
There were 14.3 million internet users by December 2021, comprising 74% of the population (Internetlivestats.com). The most popular social network is Facebook.
Press
- Adevarul - daily
- Click! - tabloid daily
- Libertatea - tabloid daily
- Evenimentul Zilei - daily
- Jurnalul National - daily
- Romania Libera -daily
- Capital - business weekly
- Nine O' Clock - English-language daily
Television
Radio
- Radio Romania - public, national and regional networks and Radio Romania International
- Europa FM - commercial
- Radio ZU - commercial
- Kiss FM - commercial
- Pro FM - commercial
- Virgin Radio Romania - commercial
News agency/internet
- Agerpres - state-run news agency, English-language pages
- Gandul.info - news site
- HotNews.ro - news site