Public RTV Slovenia and private networks Pop TV and Kanal A are the main players in the TV sector.

Most households subscribe to cable, IPTV or satellite packages.

Image copyright Mladina Image caption Leading press titles are privately-owned

There are scores of commercial and public radio stations. The main newspapers are privately-owned.

The constitution supports freedom of expression, but journalists can be compelled by law to reveal their sources and defamation is a criminal offence, says Freedom House.

There were 1.6 million internet users by December 2017 - around 80% of the population (Internetworldstats).

The press

Television

Radio