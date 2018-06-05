A chronology of key events:

1918 - After the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian empire, Slovenia joins the Kingdom of Serbs, Croats and Slovenes, later renamed Yugoslavia.

1941 - Slovenia is occupied by Nazi Germany and Italy during World War II.

1945 - Slovenia becomes a constituent republic of socialist Yugoslavia.

Independence

1990 - First multi-party elections. Milan Kucan becomes president. Overwhelming majority of Slovenes vote for independence in a referendum.

1991 - Slovenia, along with Croatia, declares its independence. The Yugoslav federal army intervenes. Slovene forces defend the country. About 100 people killed. The EU brokers a ceasefire. The Yugoslav army withdraws.

1992 - The EU and US recognise Slovenia's independence, and it joins the United Nations. First parliamentary and presidential elections in the newly independent country. Milan Kucan re-elected president. Janez Drnovsek becomes prime minister.

1996 - Slovenia signs an association agreement with the EU.

EU, Nato membership

1999 - Slovenia, a member of Nato's Partnership for Peace programme, allows Nato to use its airspace during the bombing of Kosovo and Serbia. President Clinton visits in June and says Slovenia is a strong candidate for full Nato membership.

2002 November- Slovenia one of seven countries formally invited to join Nato at Prague summit.

2002 December - Prime Minister Janez Drnovsek wins presidential elections.

EU summit in Copenhagen formally invites Slovenia to join in 2004.

2003 March - Referendum vote backs both EU and Nato membership.

2003 October - Slovenia objects after Croatian parliament votes to create ecological zone in eastern Adriatic.

2004 March - Slovenia admitted to Nato.

2004 May - Slovenia is one of 10 new states to join the EU.

2004 October - Centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party tops poll in general elections. Party leader Janez Jansa sets about forming coalition government.

2005 October - Slovene parliament declares ecological zone in the Adriatic with rights to protect and use sea bed.

President Drnovsek calls for independence for Kosovo. Belgrade cancels arrangements for him to visit.

2005 November - Thousands attend rally in Ljubljana in protest at government plans to cut benefits and introduce flat tax rate.

2007 January - Slovenia becomes the first former communist state to adopt the single European currency, the euro.

2008 January - Slovenia becomes the first former communist state to assume the EU presidency.

Centre-left government

2008 September - Opposition Social Democrats narrowly come out ahead of PM Janez Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party in parliamentary elections, but fall well short of an absolute majority.

2008 November - Social Democratic leader Borut Pahor becomes prime minister at the head of a centre-left coalition comprising three other parties.

2009 March - Slovenia becomes last Nato member to ratify Croatia's membership in the alliance, setting aside a dispute over the sea border at Piran Bay.

2009 November - Slovenia lifts its embargo on EU membership talks for Croatia after the two countries sign a deal allowing mediators to resolve their border dispute. Slovene voters later endorse the deal.

2011 May - Slovenia and Croatia officially submit their Piran Bay border dispute to UN arbitration.

2011 June - Voters reject pension reform in a referendum, triggering months of political uncertainty.

2011 September - PM Borut Pahor's centre-left coalition collapses after losing confidence vote in parliament. It remains in office as a caretaker government.

2012 February - Parliament approves new and mainly centre-right government led by Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Anti-austerity protests

2012 April - Civil servants go on strike to protest against the government's austerity measures.

2012 November-December - Thousands of people take part in anti-austerity protests in Ljubljana and Slovenia's second city, Maribor.

2012 December - Centre-left former PM Borut Pahor wins presidential election at run-off vote, defeating incumbent Danilo Turk.

2013 March - The Jansa coalition collapses over disputes about austerity measures and corruption allegations. Liberal opposition leader Alenka Bratusek becomes prime minister.

2013 April - European Commission warns that urgent policy action is needed to tackle the problems of Slovenia's banks. Ratings agency Moody's cuts Slovenia's bonds to "junk" status, increasing likelihood that country will have to ask eurozone partners for bailout.

2013 May - Government unveils package of measures aimed at staving off EU bailout.

2013 June - Former prime minister Janez Jansa is convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in prison. He says he will appeal.

2013 November - Coalition government wins a confidence vote linked to the budget of 2014, signalling support for plans to rescue banks without recourse to an international bailout.

2014 May - Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek resigns, paving the way for early elections.

2014 July - The Miro Cerar Party (SMC), founded in June by a renowned law professor of the same name, wins the snap general election.

2014 August - Miro Cerar becomes prime minister, his liberal SMC agrees a coalition with two other centre-left parties.

2015 December - Voters in a referendum reject legislation that would have granted same-sex couples the right to marry.

2016 March - Slovenia says it will refuse transit to most migrants seeking to travel through the Balkan route to northern Europe.

Maritime dispute resolved

2017 June - An international court of arbitration hands Slovenia a victory in its maritime dispute with Croatia, ruling that it should have direct access to international waters in the Adriatic Sea using a corridor crossing Croatian waters.

2018 March - Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigns after the Supreme Court strikes down a major railway project.

2018 June - Snap elections see big wins for the SDS anti-immigration party of veteran former prime minister Janez Jansa, as well as for the relatively new centre-left LMS party.