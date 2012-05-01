Serbia profile - Media
Television is, by far, the main source of news and information. The flagship public network, RTS1, is among a handful of outlets that dominate the market.
There are more than 90 TV channels and the average viewer spends more than five hours a day watching television, the highest figure in Europe.
Six TV stations are licensed to broadcast nationally; 30 have regional licences. The national TV broadcasters attract around 70 per cent of the audience.
RTS1 is the most popular channel in Serbia, attracting up to a quarter of the audience and providing strong competition for commercial stations, including leading commercial network TV Pink.
In recent years the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has steadily eroded political rights and civil liberties, putting pressure on independent media, the political opposition, and civil society organizations, says the democracy advocacy group Freedom House.
There were 6.7 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 78% of the population (Internetlivestats). Latest figures show there are 4.8 million Facebook users. Internet access is unrestricted, NGO Freedom House says.
Press
- Politika - private daily
- Blic - popular private daily, English-language pages
- Danas - private daily
- Glas javnosti - private daily
- NIN - private weekly
- Vreme - private weekly
- Vecernje Novosti - daily
Television
- Radio-Television Serbia (RTS) - government-funded
- B92 TV - private, English-language web pages
- TV Pink - private
- Prva Srpska TV - private, formerly Fox TV
- Happy TV - private
- Studio B TV - run by Belgrade city council
Radio
- Radio-Television Serbia (RTS) - government-funded
- B92 - private, English-language web pages
- Association of Independent Electronic Media - representing private local radio and TV stations