Broadcasting is dominated by the public Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR), which operates in French, German, Italian and Romansh.

Most of its funding comes from TV licence fee revenues, with a smaller amount from advertising.

In a 2018 referendum, more than 70% of voters rejected a proposal to abolish the licence fee.

Private radio and TV stations operate at a regional level. Stations from France, Germany and Italy are widely available, often via cable and satellite.

Some German commercial broadcasters provide tailored versions of their TV channels for the Swiss market.

Switzerland's press has full editorial freedom and mainly operates along regional lines which reflect linguistic divisions. Consolidation of newspaper ownership has forced some smaller papers to close, says Freedom House.

By the end of 2017 there were 7.8 million internet users, more than 90% of the population (Internetworldstats).

The press

Television

SRF - public, in German

RSI - public, in Italian

RTS - public, in French

Radio

SRF - public, in German

RTS - public, in French

RSI - public, in Italian

RTR - public, in Romansh

Internet