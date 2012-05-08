Vatican profile - Media
Powerful transmitters beam Vatican Radio - "The Pope's Voice" - to a global audience.
But the station has faced allegations that its transmissions have been putting lives at risk in a Rome suburb by exceeding Italy's electromagnetic radiation standards - claims the Vatican denies.
There were 580 internet users by July 2022, 75% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). The papacy maintains a Twitter account, @Pontifex. The Vatican has a presence on YouTube and Facebook.
Press
- L'Osservatore Romano (various language versions)
- Vatican Information Service - operated by Holy See Press Office