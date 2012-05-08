Vatican profile - Media

The Vatican Garden and the Palace of the Governor (Italian: Palazzo del Governatorato) are seen from the dome of St Peter's Basilica on November 1, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican.Getty Images
Powerful transmitters beam Vatican Radio - "The Pope's Voice" - to a global audience.

But the station has faced allegations that its transmissions have been putting lives at risk in a Rome suburb by exceeding Italy's electromagnetic radiation standards - claims the Vatican denies.

There were 580 internet users by July 2022, 75% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). The papacy maintains a Twitter account, @Pontifex. The Vatican has a presence on YouTube and Facebook.

Press

Radio

  • Vatican Radio - inaugurated in 1931, broadcasts in many languages

News agencies