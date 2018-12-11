Image copyright Simon Kennedy Image caption The BBC - one of whose centres is New Broadcasting House in London - has been part of national life since 1922

The UK has a strong tradition of public service broadcasting and an international reputation for creative programme-making.

The fledgling BBC began daily radio broadcasts in 1922 and quickly came to play a pivotal role in national life. The Empire Service - the forerunner of the BBC World Service - established a reputation worldwide. The BBC is funded by a licence fee, which all households with a TV set must pay.

Commercial TV began in 1955 with the launch of ITV. Commercial radio arrived in the 1970s, although ship-based stations flourished in the 1960s before being outlawed. Hundreds of privately-owned radio and TV stations now compete with the BBC for listeners and viewers.

Home-grown soaps top the TV ratings, and many British viewers follow the ups and downs of life in East London's Albert Square, the setting for the BBC's EastEnders, and Coronation Street - ITV's soap about northern English working-class life. Reality TV shows attract large audiences.

Once-dominant terrestrial TV networks face strong competition from digital satellite and cable, which offer hundreds of channels, and digital terrestrial TV (DTT), which carries a smaller number of mainly free-to-air channels. Terrestrial digital radio (DAB) has had a slower start.

The media are free and able to report on all aspects of British life. The variety of publications reflects the full spectrum of political opinion. In recent years, printed newspaper circulations have been sliding while online readership has surged.

News Corp, owner of The Times through its News UK subsidiary, has spearheaded attempts to make money from online content by charging readers for access.

Press regulation

In 2012, a judge-led inquiry recommended a new system of self-regulation for the press, backed by legislation. The inquiry followed a phone-hacking scandal at a News Corp title.

Politicians agreed to set up a new watchdog with powers to impose heavy fines and force newspapers to publish corrections. In 2013, the system was backed by a Royal Charter, rather than by law.

But the industry objected and said the Royal Charter plan would give politicians too much power. Most publishers have stayed outside the system.

UK online

There were 63 million internet users in the UK by late 2017, nearly 95% of the population (Internetworldstats).

At the start of 2018, 44 million British people were active on social media - around 66% of the population (Statista.com). Facebook is the leading platform.

The BBC is Britain's most popular online news destination.

