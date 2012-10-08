Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kakha Kaladze left football this year

Georgian election winner Bidzina Ivanishvili has unveiled his cabinet, with former AC Milan star Kakha Kaladze named regional development minister.

Mr Ivanishvili, whose Georgian Dream coalition won in a shock result, named himself prime minister.

The government is a mix of liberals and radical nationalists, united by their dislike of President Mikheil Saakashvili, a BBC correspondent says.

It is expected to take office in the ex-Soviet republic later this month.

Georgian Dream is set to have 83 seats in the new parliament to 67 for Mr Saakashvili's United National Movement.

One major challenge for the new government is the fact President Saakashvili will remain in office for another year, the BBC's Damien McGuinness reports from the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

It will be the first time in the history of modern Georgia that a government will have to deal with a strong opposition, he adds.

New faces

Mr Kaladze, who retired this year, played for AC Milan from 2001 to 2010, then for fellow Italian team Genoa.

He was elected to parliament as an MP for Democratic Georgia, Mr Ivanishvili's party and the dominant force in the Georgian Dream coalition.

Other notable appointments announced by Mr Ivanishvili included:

Irakli Alasania, Georgia's former ambassador to the UN, as defence minister and deputy prime minister

Maia Panjikidze, former ambassador to Germany and the Netherlands, as foreign minister

Irakli Gharibashvili as interior minister

Tea Tsulukiani as justice minister

The new finance minister and other posts will be announced in coming days, said Mr Ivanishvili.