Karachay-Cherkessia profile

2022 - Russian senator Rauf Arashukov and his father Raul - a local Gazprom official - are given life sentences for the 2010 killings of Fral Shebzukhov, an adviser to the then-president of Karachay-Cherkessia, and youth movement activist Aslan Zhukov. Investigators say the Arashukovs were part of an organized crime network in the republic.