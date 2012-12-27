Ukraine 'grenade' blast kills man at university
- 27 December 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An explosion has killed one person and seriously injured two others at a medical university in Chernivtsi, south-western Ukraine, local media say.
Police believe a 62-year-old man let off a grenade, killing himself and injuring a teacher and student.
One theory is that the assailant had a dispute with one of the teachers, Ukrainian TV said.
Police have cordoned off the area. The town does not have a history of such attacks.