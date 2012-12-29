A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in Dublin.

Christopher Warren, from St Teresa's Gardens in the city, was shot in the chest on Friday and died in St James's hospital.

Irish police said a blue Mercedes car, found abandoned in Dublin's south inner city, was used to transport the victim to the hospital.

The arrested man is being held at Kevin Street Garda Station.

It is understood that the exact location where the shooting took place is not yet known.

However, police have sealed off an area near the Broadstone Bus Station in Dublin in connection with their investigation.