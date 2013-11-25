In pictures: Fresh Ukraine protests

In pictures: Fresh Ukraine protestsPublished25 November 2013SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionPro-European Union protesters angry at the Ukrainian government's decision not to sign a major trade and association deal with the EU clash again with police in Kiev.image captionOpposition leader and boxing champion, Vitali Klitschko, who is standing as a candidate in the next presidential elections, has vowed to keep up the protests.image captionA number of protesters have been detained by police and could face criminal proceedings.image captionProtesters argue the future of the country should be with western Europe and not Russia - but many Ukrainians still feel closer to Russia.image captionThe EU says the jailed opposition leader, Yulia Tymoshenko, must be freed before Ukraine can sign the co-operation pact with the EU.image captionAttempts by protesters to enter government buildings are thwarted by police.image captionNot since the 2004 Orange Revolution - a pro-Western movement - has Ukraine seen protests on this scale.