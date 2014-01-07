In pictures: Orthodox Christmas celebrations around the world

In pictures: Orthodox Christmas celebrations around the worldPublished7 January 2014Shareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Orthodox Christians in Russia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East celebrate the Nativity on 7 January. Here Georgians in Tbilisi take part the religious procession "Alilo" to celebrate the Nativity.Image caption, Macedonian Christian Orthodox Archbishop Stefan holds a holy Christmas liturgy at St Clement's Cathedral in Skopje.Image caption, In the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, these children added a festive look to the pro-European protestors who staged a rally in Independence Square.Image caption, Pro-European protestors took time out to pray in the many makeshift chapels erected in Kiev's Independence Square.Image caption, Russia is home to the world's biggest Orthodox community. In St Petersburg, fireworks marked the Nativity celebrations.Image caption, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a Nativity service in a church in Sochi, where security has been heightened ahead of next month's Winter Olympics.Image caption, Meanwhile, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev remained in Moscow to oversee security operations.Image caption, Soldiers were on guard outside the al-Abasseya Cathedral in Cairo, where tensions between Christians and Muslims have heightened in recent months.Image caption, Coptic Christians have been in Egypt for nearly 2,000 years. Here in Egypt they hope that a key vote this month on constitutional amendments will enshrine equality and criminalise all types of discrimination.Image caption, In October last year this church in the Warraq neighbourhood of Cairo was the scene of a drive-by shooting which killed several people at a wedding party.Image caption, The Coptic Orthodox Church of St George in Brooklyn, New York, has witnessed a surge of Christians fleeing Egypt since the start of the Arab Spring.Image caption, In Serbia people gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Nativity.Image caption, Kosovo Serbs burnt oak branches and leaves on Christmas Eve because they believe it will bring luck for the new year.Image caption, St Sava is venerated as the founder of the Serbian Orthodox Church and the cathedral dedicated to him in Belgrade is said to be the largest Eastern Christian church building in the world.