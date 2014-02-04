Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows the aftermath of the crash near the village of Vyry

At least 12 people were killed when a train hit a minibus in north-eastern Ukraine, officials say.

They say that another five people were injured near the village of Vyry in the Sumy region.

Reports in the local media say that the passenger train dragged the minibus some 300m (1,000ft) on the tracks.

Many passengers on the bus were pupils and teachers returning home after school, a local government official told Ukraine's Unian news agency.

President Viktor Yanukovych expressed his condolences to the victims' friends and families.

He also set up a government commission to determine the cause of the tragedy.