Trinity College Dublin: Car driven into gates

A number of cars have also been damaged during the incident

A 68-year-old man has been arrested after the gates of Trinity College in Dublin were damaged on Wednesday.

Police said a number of cars were also damaged when a car was driven into the grounds of Trinity College at Pearse Street at about 06:30 BST.

The car then proceeded through the gates and drove up Dawson Street where a number of other cars were damaged.

The car was then stopped by police and the man was taken to Store Street Garda station.

