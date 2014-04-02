Trinity College Dublin: Car driven into gates
A 68-year-old man has been arrested after the gates of Trinity College in Dublin were damaged on Wednesday.
Police said a number of cars were also damaged when a car was driven into the grounds of Trinity College at Pearse Street at about 06:30 BST.
The car then proceeded through the gates and drove up Dawson Street where a number of other cars were damaged.
The car was then stopped by police and the man was taken to Store Street Garda station.