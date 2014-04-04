Eircom says 30,000 bills not paid in Republic of Ireland
Irish telecommunications company Eircom has said up to 30,000 customers will be sent backdated demands for payment due to a bill collections error.
The company said a systems error had resulted in thousands of direct debits not being collected for several months.
It said 30,000 people did not have some or all of their monthly direct debit payments taken for phone, broadband and TV service since January.
Affected customers received their bills as usual, stating they had been paid.
Eircom said those affected would receive a letter advising them of the error.
After that, the next bill will reflect the full amount due to be paid via direct debit.
Eircom said the error was related to the implementation of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) payments.