Image copyright RTE Image caption The Health Service Executive said they would carry out a full review into the circumstances of the death

A second investigation has been launched at a hospital in the Republic of Ireland after the death of a second baby in just over two weeks.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) confirmed that a baby had died at Cavan General Hospital in County Cavan.

The HSE said they would carry out a full review into the circumstances of the death.

Another investigation is ongoing after a baby died at the same hospital on 26 April.

The first baby died in what was described as "a clinical incident".

The HSE said it would not comment further on the latest death and that the family have appealed for privacy to mourn their loss.

Management at Cavan General Hospital have expressed their deepest sympathies to the family.