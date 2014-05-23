Image copyright AFP Image caption Police stood guard outside the home of the mayor of Bretteville-le-Rabet on Friday

The mayor of a village in north-western France has been castrated and killed by a jealous husband, reports say.

Dominique Leboucher, 55, was murdered on Thursday night by a man who accused him of having an affair with his wife, police sources told AFP news agency.

The unnamed attacker then reportedly killed himself.

Mr Leboucher, a former insurance salesman, was only elected mayor of Bretteville-le-Rabet in Normandy in March, local media say.

He became a councillor in 2001 before taking up the post of deputy mayor in 2008, according to French newspaper Ouest-France.

Bretteville-le-Rabet is a small village in Normandy with fewer that 250 residents.

Yannick Guesnon, one of the Mr Leboucher's deputies, told AFP he did not believe the theory about the married mayor's infidelity, adding that the attack appeared to be "an act of madness".

A police investigation is under way.