Anthony Stokes warned alleged Elvis impersonator assault 'not minor'
Republic of Ireland and Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has been warned that his alleged assault on an Elvis impersonator is not a minor offence.
The 25-year-old is charged with assault causing harm to Anthony Bradley, 42, at Buck Whaley's nightclub in Dublin last year.
Appearing in court on Thursday, Mr Stokes was told by the judge that the charge was too serious to be dealt with by Dublin District Court.
He was remanded on bail until 17 July.
The case has been sent back to state prosecutors before a decision is made on whether the footballer will have to stand trial in Circuit Court.
The judge said: "If these are the injuries the injured party sustained, to my mind this is not a suitable court.
"As a matter of fact, it is not a minor offence."
When the charge was formally put to Mr Stokes, he made no reply.
The incident is alleged to have happened on 8 June 2013, several hours after an international football match between the Republic of Ireland and the Faroe Islands in Dublin.
Mr Bradley, an Elvis impersonator from Ballyfermot, west Dublin, was treated for a suspected broken nose and chipped teeth following an incident in the nightclub.