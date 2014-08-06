Image copyright AP Image caption Many bridges have been damaged or swept away by rivers bursting their banks

At least one person has reportedly been killed as floods hit Serbia and Bosnia, three months after heavy flooding killed almost 80 people in the region.

The latest floods, caused by heavy rains, have damaged roads, bridges and hundreds of homes in western Serbia and in central and northern Bosnia.

Floods in the same area in May affected nearly two million people and caused billions of euros of damage.

Many of the victims criticised the official response at the time.

Local media in Serbia say a man, aged 65, drowned after floodwaters swept through his home in Banja Koviljaca, in the west of the country.

Many homes were also flooded in the nearby town of Loznica, after the river Stira burst its banks.

Hundreds of homes have been left uninhabitable by the flood waters

Some homes also had to be evacuated in the central Serbian cities of Kragujevac and Cacak.

In the Bosnian town of Banja Luka, a man was reported missing after floodwaters swept away his car.

Some 200 homes were evacuated near the city of Tuzla, in the Gracanica region, the AFP news agency reports.

Flooding has also been reported in the eastern Bosnian towns of Foca and Visegrad.

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue into Thursday.

Bosnian authorities have declared a state of emergency, the Associated Press news agency reports.