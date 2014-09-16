Woman's body exhumed after 20 years in County Limerick
The body of a woman who died 20 years ago is being exhumed from a County Limerick graveyard as part of a new investigation into her death.
The woman died in Rathmines, Dublin, in 1994 but police have recently received "new information" about the case.
A police spokesman said her remains would be taken from a cemetery in Rathkeel, County Limerick, to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination.
They have not released the woman's name but said her family had been informed.
The Republic of Ireland's deputy state pathologist, Dr Michael Curtis, is due to carry out the post-mortem examination at the Mid Western Hospital in Limerick later on Tuesday.
When it is complete, the woman's remains will be reinterred at the cemetery in Rathkeel.