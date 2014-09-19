RTE radio journalist mugged in Edinburgh
A journalist with Irish state broadcaster RTÉ was mugged in Edinburgh while covering the Scottish referendum.
In a tweet about the incident Philip Boucher Hayes wrote: "Was told I was 'lucky you're not English'."
He had to hand over his radio recording equipment and then agreed to pay £200 to the muggers to recover it, he said.
The radio reporter told Dublin's Herald newspaper that he had "a bruised ego and a sore jaw" but was "grand otherwise".
In a tweet, he said the incident happened in Niddrie, a suburb of Edinburgh.