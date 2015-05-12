One person was injured when a European Union helicopter crashed at Pristina airport in Kosovo, officials said.

The accident happened during a training exercise, according to a statement from the airport.

The airport has been closed while an investigation takes place, the statement said.

The helicopter belonged to Eulex, a 1,600-strong EU deployment of police and judges in Kosovo to improve law and order.

"There is one person injured from the crew, who was sent to the hospital right away," the airport's statement said.