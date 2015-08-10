What do Kurds make of Turkey-PKK fighting?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protests have erupted in Diyarbakir over Turkey's airstrikes on Kurdish targets

For the past two and a half years, the people in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir in south-east Turkey have lived in delicate peace - the result of an undeclared ceasefire between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

But when a bomb exploded in the town of Suruc in July, that peace was shattered.

Two days later, the PKK killed two Turkish police officers, claiming they had collaborated with the Islamic State (IS) group in the bombing.

Then, when Turkey launched air strikes on IS positions in Syria, they attacked Kurdish positions in Iraq too.

BBC Turkish's Cagil Kasapoglu went to Diyarbakir to find out the effect this turmoil is having on people's lives.

Hatice Gokhan, student

"A lot has changed in this last month and half. The jets are repeatedly taking off from Diyarbakir to bomb PKK camps.

"All this causes uneasiness in Diyarbakir. We worry about going out. We are used to some insecurity but this time I witnessed a gunfight myself.

"Two weeks ago, heavy gunfire broke out in my neighbourhood of Sehitlik and a police officer was killed.

"I was out at that time to buy a bus ticket and found myself in the middle of a war zone. I've never witnessed such a thing before."

Yusuf Alan, car park attendant

"During the last month and half, everything has changed in Diyarbakir.

"After the bomb attack on an election rally on 5 June, the flow of tourists stopped. There is no one left. The tradesmen are suffering from slowing business.

"A week before the [parliamentary] elections, the city was bursting at the seams. Everybody was cheerful. There were no funerals held of soldiers or police.

"But in the last 10 days, at least 20-30 soldiers and police have died."

Ahmet Seyyar, bookstore owner

"Before the elections, we were very cheerful, there was peace and ease but now there is death and anxiety in the region.

"My brother is a police officer. I am anxious walking around with him fearing a possible attack from both sides.

"The other day, my brother and I were talking together on the street. A car approached and stopped nearby. I was afraid for a moment that they came to ambush my brother. They stared at us for a while then drove off.

"The government are acting like ultra-nationalists. We fear going back to the violence of the 1990s.

"If the jets carry on bombing the PKK's camps in the Qandil Mountains [in northern Iraq], then the PKK will carry on their attacks on soldiers and police."

Ahmet Solmaz, retired

"I am from Siirt. I came to Diyarbakir only for a day. But on my way we were stuck in the road for three hours because of a gunfight.

"They set cars on fire and I saw big flames coming from them. I am worried that Turkey may be like Syria unless a solution is found to this conflict.

"Those in the mountains should lay down their arms, there is no hope of a solution with arms in their hands. Parliament should get together to end this conflict."