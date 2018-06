Image copyright © Eric Jones/CC Geograph Image caption A man arrested in the court after the attack was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station for questioning

A judge has been assaulted during a hearing at the Family Law Courts in the Republic of Ireland.

She was struck a number of times in the face and stomach and received hospital treatment for her injuries, according to the Irish state broadcaster, RTÉ.

A police (garda) spokesman said a man in his 30s was arrested after the attack at Dolphin House, East Essex Street, Dublin on Friday afternoon.

He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station for questioning.