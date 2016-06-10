Image copyright EPA Image caption It was a symbolic location for FPOe leader Heinz Christian Strache and AfD leader Frauke Petry

The leaders of the main nationalist parties in Austria and Germany have had summit talks - literally, on Germany's highest mountain, the Zugspitze.

"Together to new heights" was the motto for the meeting between Alternative for Germany (AfD) leader Frauke Petry and Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) chief Heinz Christian Strache.

Both parties have made significant gains in recent elections, amid a right-wing backlash against migrants.

And both strongly oppose EU policies.

"Now we want to deepen our joint work in working groups," Mr Strache said.

The Zugspitze, 2,962m (9,718ft) high, is on the Austrian border and near the ski resort of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. So it was a symbolic location - much-loved by German speakers on both sides of the border.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Another cultural bond was on show - traditional wheat beer

The FPOe has lodged a challenge to last month's presidential poll in Austria, which it narrowly lost, citing numerous irregularities.

Last month the AfD adopted an election manifesto that says Islam is not compatible with the German constitution. The party wants a ban on minarets and the burka, the body-covering Islamic veil.

The AfD and FPOe plan to forge closer ties between the Eurosceptic parties in Brussels. Ms Petry said the traditional parties in the EU "have no solutions" for Europe's migrant crisis and protecting national identity.