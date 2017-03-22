Fanzara: Street art revives divided Spanish village
A Spanish village whose residents were at odds over a planned waste dump have overcome their differences with an art project that transformed it into an open-air gallery.
-
AFP
For years, residents of the eastern Spanish village of Fanzara, some 80km (50 miles) north of the port city of Valencia, were divided over plans to build a toxic dump.
-
AFP
The plan was eventually turned down and the right-wing local government promoting it was defeated in an election in 2011.
-
AFP
But tensions remained high, and opposing sides avoided socialising with each other. Supporters went to the village's "upper bar" while opponents opted for the "lower bar".
-
AFP
So, in 2014, residents and street artists were invited by the local council to create one giant mural.
-
AFP
Javier Lopez, an ex-councillor and one of the project's architects, told AFP: "We looked for an arts and culture project that everyone could take part in and that would re-establish good relations among villagers."
-
AFP
The project transformed the city and three years later Fanzara's annual festival, known as the Unfinished Museum of Urban Art (Miau), is part of the world's circuit of street art events.
-
AFP
The village now has 105 works, and more than 200 artists from around the world have applied to take part in the next festival, on 6-9 July.
-
AFP
More than 2,300 children have taken a guided tour of the works since 2015.
-
AFP
The project has also breathed new life into the village: 70% of its 350 residents are pensioners, and there are only 18 schoolchildren.
-
AFP
Fanzara's Socialist mayor Ana Romero said: "The village is better. I think the (project's) opponents are a minority."