Image caption Shane Ross TD unveiled plans to combat rural isolation in the Republic of Ireland

A state-funded 'drink-link' bus service will be introduced in the Republic of Ireland this summer.

Irish Transport Minister Shane Ross has denied claims that the service is designed to take people to and from local pubs.

Mr Ross says the 50 new routes will instead help tackle rural isolation.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, he said: "It's for communities to get together, go off and play bingo, if they want to go to the pub they can."

The plans come as Mr Ross has been trying to pass his new drink-driving bill through the Dáil. The proposed legislation would see the introduction of an automatic three-month disqualification for drivers on their first offence caught with 50-80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

A number of TDs have strongly criticised the new legislation, in particular rural TDs Michael and Danny Healy Rae from County Kerry.

Mr Ross denies claims that the new bus routes have anything to do with the drink-driving bill.

Image caption Rural communities in County Donegal will be able to avail of the new routes

The pilot project will be rolled out across 50 routes in 19 counties, including Donegal, Kerry, Cork and Cavan and Monaghan.

County Wexford will receive 12 new routes, which is the most of any county.

There will be 188 new journeys each week, 20 of which are extensions to existing routes. Mr Ross said 30 of the routes are "demand responsive".

The local link bus scheme will run, on average, from 6pm to 11pm.

The scheme will start in June and will be reviewed in January 2019.

"It's not all pub-orientated," said Mr Ross.

"We decided to get together and look at issue of rural isolation and we want to address it.

"This is a very serious trial."

Passengers on the buses will have to pay a nominal fee while pensioners over 65 can avail of the service for free.

It is estimated that the service would cost in the region of £879,000 (€1m) to operate for a full year.