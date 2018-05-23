Man dies after stabbing in Cahersiveen, County Kerry
- 23 May 2018
A man has died after being stabbed in County Kerry.
Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported a man in his 20s has been arrested over the incident, which happened just after 04:00 local time on Wednesday in a house in Cahersiveen.
The victim is believed to have been in his 30s.