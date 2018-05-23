UK 'thief' held in woods hideout in France

A former British soldier suspected of a series of burglaries in central France has been caught after spending five months on the run.

The man, 51, was discovered after police and locals combed through the woods near Surin village.

Police found more than 200 objects in his secret hideout, including mobile phones, jewels and cooking equipment.

The suspect had been using his army training and survival skills to live the camouflaged shelter, police say.

He has not been named.

He had already been charged with several burglaries in the area - but went missing at the time of his trial in January.