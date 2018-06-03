Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eyewitness video shows the cathedral taped off and officers with guns outside

Armed police have cordoned off Berlin Cathedral after an officer shot a "rampaging" knife-wielding man inside the building on Sunday afternoon.

About 100 people were in the building, Berlin police said, when an employee made an emergency call.

Shortly after 1600 local time (1400 GMT), an officer shot and injured the man in the legs, the police said.

The police statement urged people to "avoid speculation" and said more details of the incident would follow.

Berlin police later said there was no sign of a terrorist motive to the incident.

Some media reports said a police officer had been injured but this has not been officially confirmed.

Video from eyewitnesses showed police crews with submachine guns being set up outside the cathedral, with police tape placed around the building.

Psychological counselling was offered to those who witnessed the events.

The elaborate 19th Century church is located in the centre of Berlin on the historic Museum Island and is one of the city's top tourist attractions.