A syndicate from Thurles, County Tipperary, has won €17m (£14,900,000) in the EuroMillions jackpot.

The Stakelums Home and Hardware group contains 32 people - each member will receive €537,000 (£471,000).

It is understood that about 70 people work for the company. General Manger Joe Connelly confirmed the win to Irish state broadcaster RTÉ.

He said that contact has already been made with the National Lottery so the group can claim their win.

He confirmed that the syndicate are due to collect their prize money in the coming days.