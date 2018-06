Teenage driver dies in Donegal car crash

Image copyright RTE Image caption GardaĆ­ in Buncrana are investigating the accident

A 14-year-old boy has died in a single vehicle crash on the Inishowen peninsula in County Donegal.

The teenager was the driver of the car and the only occupant.

GardaĆ­ (Irish police) in Buncrana are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The ambulance service was contacted just after 18:00 local time on Friday evening and went to the crash scene on a back road in Clar, between Moville and Redcastle.

The teenager's body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

He is thought to be a pupil at Moville Community College.