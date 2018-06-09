Image copyright Tori Watson Image caption The event in Co Wicklow comfortably surpassed the previous Guinness World Record, set in 2015 in Australia

More than 2,500 women have stripped naked on a beach in the Republic of Ireland to break the world record for the largest skinny dip.

Magheramore Beach, just south of Wicklow Town, was the venue for the women-only event on Saturday morning.

The combined efforts of the women comfortably surpassed the previous Guinness World Record, set in Australia in 2015.

Participants also raised funds for a children's cancer charity.

Up until Saturday morning, the record had been held by South Beach in Perth, where 786 people bore all three years ago.

A total of 2,505 women took part in the annual Strip and Dip charity swim on Magheramore.

The charity swim was started five years ago by Deirdre Featherstone, who was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The event celebrates cancer survivors and all those struggling with the illness.

More than €150,000 has been raised to date for children suffering from cancer, and this year donations are going to help the work of Aoibheann's Pink Tie, Ireland's National Children's Cancer Charity.