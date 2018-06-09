Image copyright RTE Image caption Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it is a "real problem" the UK government has not set out its post-Brexit vision

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has expressed disappointment that the UK government's white paper on Brexit will not be published prior to a crunch EU summit in Brussels.

Prime Minister Theresa May said it would not be available in time for the key meeting later this month.

Mr Varadkar described the delay as "disappointing but not entirely surprising".

The UK is set to leave the European Union in March 2019.

UK approach 'real problem'

The EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns to the House of Commons next week before the European Council meeting on June 28th.

Mr Varadkar told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ it is a "real problem" that the UK government has not set out its post-Brexit vision nine months before its departure from the bloc.

The taoiseach said he did not believe the delay would create an obstacle for the October deadline - when Brexit negotiations are due to be completed - but said that discussions would have to intensify.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday that any backstop for Northern Ireland "cannot apply to the whole UK", a remark Mr Varadkar said "makes sense".

'A lot of activity over coming weeks'

Mr Varadkar added: "If we can resolve some or all the issues in relation to border issues that relate to Ireland with a UK-wide solution it is something I'm enthusiastic about".

Mrs May will summon senior ministers to an away day at Chequers in July to settle details of the white paper and find a common way forward.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Canada, the prime minister said: "There's going to be a lot of activity in the negotiations over the coming weeks.

A UK proposal tabled would see the whole UK matching EU trade tariffs for a period, if a trade deal is not reached by 2021.

Mr Barnier said the UK paper "raises more questions than it answers" but would be examined "objectively".

The EU chief negotiator stressed that he was not rejecting the UK prime minister's ideas - but said any "backstop" to prevent a hard Irish border could not be time-limited.

The UK proposal was was drawn up after a row in cabinet in which Brexit Secretary David Davis reportedly threatened to resign.