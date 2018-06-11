Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Pope will be flown to Knock, County Mayo, for a visit to the Chapel of Knock Shrine

Pope Francis will visit a "very different" Ireland to that of the past when he visits in August, the archbishop of Dublin has said.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said the Pope's visit comes "as the Church in Ireland struggles to find a new place in Irish society and culture".

He was speaking as the World Meeting of Families' itinerary was published.

The Pope's visit comes in the wake of the country voting to overturn its constitutional ban on abortion.

The Catholic Church maintains a strongly anti-abortion stance.

While the Pope will also be flown to Knock, County Mayo, for a visit to the Chapel of Knock Shrine, there are no plans for him to cross the border into Northern Ireland.

The Catholic Church believes that Knock Shrine was the site of an apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1879.

30,000 registrations

The visit "comes as the Church in Ireland struggles to find a new place in Irish society and culture - a very different one from the dominant one it held in the past", said Archbishop Martin, the Catholic primate of Ireland, at the launch of the Pope's schedule in Maynooth on Monday.

"He shows us we can live in a world where faith seems marginal and yet manage to touch hearts and challenge them to reflect on and discern those fundamental values vital for society.

"What he does is to find ways in which he can win hearts for what the teaching of Jesus involves, not through imposing and judging, but through winning and attracting."

The World Meeting of Families is an international event held every three years, aiming to celebrate the central importance to the Church of marriage and the family.

30,000 people have registered for the Pastoral Congress being held before the Pope's visit, a fifth of whom are 18 or younger

Some 11,000 of those registered to attend are coming from overseas, with 103 countries represented

The event will be paid for by fundraising and four national church collections.

Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights

Saturday 25 August

08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro-Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday, 26 August