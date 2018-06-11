Pope Francis to visit 'very different' Ireland - Martin
Pope Francis will visit a "very different" Ireland to that of the past when he visits in August, the archbishop of Dublin has said.
Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said the Pope's visit comes "as the Church in Ireland struggles to find a new place in Irish society and culture".
He was speaking as the World Meeting of Families' itinerary was published.
The Pope's visit comes in the wake of the country voting to overturn its constitutional ban on abortion.
The Catholic Church maintains a strongly anti-abortion stance.
While the Pope will also be flown to Knock, County Mayo, for a visit to the Chapel of Knock Shrine, there are no plans for him to cross the border into Northern Ireland.
The Catholic Church believes that Knock Shrine was the site of an apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 1879.
30,000 registrations
The visit "comes as the Church in Ireland struggles to find a new place in Irish society and culture - a very different one from the dominant one it held in the past", said Archbishop Martin, the Catholic primate of Ireland, at the launch of the Pope's schedule in Maynooth on Monday.
"He shows us we can live in a world where faith seems marginal and yet manage to touch hearts and challenge them to reflect on and discern those fundamental values vital for society.
"What he does is to find ways in which he can win hearts for what the teaching of Jesus involves, not through imposing and judging, but through winning and attracting."
The World Meeting of Families is an international event held every three years, aiming to celebrate the central importance to the Church of marriage and the family.
- 30,000 people have registered for the Pastoral Congress being held before the Pope's visit, a fifth of whom are 18 or younger
- Some 11,000 of those registered to attend are coming from overseas, with 103 countries represented
The event will be paid for by fundraising and four national church collections.
Papal visit to Ireland: Itinerary highlights
Saturday 25 August
- 08:15 - Departure by plane from Rome for Dublin
- 10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome
- 10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)
- 11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins
- 12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps
- 15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro-Cathedral
- 16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people
- 19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium
Sunday, 26 August
- 08:40 - Departure by plane for Knock
- 09:45 - Arrival at Knock Shrine for visit to the Apparition Chapel and recitation of the Angelus
- 11:15 - Departure by plane for Dublin
- 12:30 - Lunch with the Papal Delegation
- 15:00 - Closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park followed by a meeting with the Irish bishops
- 18:30 - Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport
- 18:45 - Departure by plane for Rome
- 23:00 - Arrival in Rome